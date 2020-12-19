Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $81.66 million and approximately $85,936.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00008942 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.