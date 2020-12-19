Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $2.15

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00008942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $81.66 million and approximately $85,936.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.