Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $882.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.28 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

