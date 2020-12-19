Blockstack (STX) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $216.19 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00394431 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02507694 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 945,757,398 coins and its circulating supply is 711,834,032 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

Buying and Selling Blockstack

