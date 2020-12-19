Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 4.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

