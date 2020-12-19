BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.03% of RCI Hospitality worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 49.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a PE ratio of -107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

