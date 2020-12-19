BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $279,735.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of KALV opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

