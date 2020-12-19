BlackRock Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aspen Group worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

