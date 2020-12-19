BlackRock Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,442 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Shares of UEC opened at $1.81 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

