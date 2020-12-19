BlackRock Inc. Buys 404,367 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.16% of W&T Offshore worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.44 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $345.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

