BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after buying an additional 732,388 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXF opened at $165.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $166.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.