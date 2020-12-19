BlackRock Inc. Acquires 384,122 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.31% of Orion Energy Systems worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OESX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 2.66. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

