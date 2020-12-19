BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0420 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $350,381.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00011983 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,373,475 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

