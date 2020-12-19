Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $85.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $359.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $369.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.77 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $7.00 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

