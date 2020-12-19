Blacer Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00110523 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

