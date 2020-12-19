BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $46.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,838 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

