BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.19). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. CL King lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.75. 494,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

