Bitrue Coin Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.