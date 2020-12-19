Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $86,931.92 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $86,931.92 and $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005646 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,454,972 coins and its circulating supply is 9,454,968 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

