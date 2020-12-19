BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,961.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $723,323.33 and $47,961.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00323917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00053446 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

