BitcoiNote Trading 338.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $39,476.06 and $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 338.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,199,081 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

