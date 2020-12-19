Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $5.81 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $3.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.31 or 0.01347614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00292749 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005638 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.