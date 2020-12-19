Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $5.81 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $3.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.31 or 0.01347614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00085619 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00292749 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000175 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005638 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

