Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $5.81 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $3.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.31 or 0.01347614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00085619 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00292749 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005638 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.