BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $643,462.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $643,462.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.64 or 0.99943887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023167 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017503 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

