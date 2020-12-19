BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading 7.2% Higher

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.94. 142,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 18,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86.

Get BioVie alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,704.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.