BidaskClub Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $151.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $137.07. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

