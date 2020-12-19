BidaskClub Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of TTWO opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $205.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $69,785,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

