BidaskClub Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Sell

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,568. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

