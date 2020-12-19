BidaskClub Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

