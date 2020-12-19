BidaskClub Upgrades NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

