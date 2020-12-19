BidaskClub Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICAD. B. Riley began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

iCAD stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

