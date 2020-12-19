BidaskClub Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GWB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

GWB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

