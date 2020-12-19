BidaskClub Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

CMC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

