BidaskClub Upgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to “Strong-Buy”

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.