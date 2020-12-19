BidaskClub Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.

SIG opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 748.8% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 607,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 536,281 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

