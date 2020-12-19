BidaskClub Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.09.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in REV Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

