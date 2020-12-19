BidaskClub Lowers Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE OOMA traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,339 shares of company stock valued at $103,108. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ooma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

