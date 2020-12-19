BidaskClub Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.87.

MSI stock opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

