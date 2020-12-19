BidaskClub Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.59.

NYSE EQR opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 68.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

