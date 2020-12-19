BidaskClub Lowers Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to Hold

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CCF stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 70,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,701. Chase has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $122.74.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,424.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $819,223.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chase by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.