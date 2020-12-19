BidaskClub Lowers Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to Hold

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CCF stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 70,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,701. Chase has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $122.74.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chase by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
