BidaskClub Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

CERS stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $421,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cerus by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 297,575 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 68.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cerus by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

