BidaskClub Lowers Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) to Hold

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 2,208,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,448. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,914 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,919 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

