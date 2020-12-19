BidaskClub Downgrades TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

