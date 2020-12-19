BidaskClub Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 2,498,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $20,022,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 425,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 407,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

