BidaskClub Downgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Hold

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 351,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,157. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $400.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.