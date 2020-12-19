BidaskClub Downgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Hold

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.
MCK stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
