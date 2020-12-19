BidaskClub Downgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Hold

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

MCK stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

