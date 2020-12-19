BidaskClub Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

