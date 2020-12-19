BidaskClub Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Hold

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

