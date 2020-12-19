Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX)’s share price rose 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 278,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$17.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

