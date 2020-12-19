Beer Money Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,909.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $338,081.31 and $18,909.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00390821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.61 or 0.02455744 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

