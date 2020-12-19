Beaxy (BXY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,033.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $917,528.41 and $1,033.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.